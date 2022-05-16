© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

'Sisters of Night and Fog' gives WWII heroines the stage

Published May 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
Two women, driven to defend France from the Nazis - one, a young British spy and the other, an American collaborating with the underground resistance.

Erika Robuck’s latest novel “Sisters of Night and Fog,” weaves the true stories of these World War II heroines together until they meet in one of the darkest places of the war.

Check out this interactive map and photos of settings from the book and the real lives of its characters. Original air date: March 1, 2022.

On The Record On the Recordauthor interviewsWWII
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
