'Sisters of Night and Fog' gives WWII heroines the stage

Two women, driven to defend France from the Nazis - one, a young British spy and the other, an American collaborating with the underground resistance.

Erika Robuck’s latest novel “Sisters of Night and Fog,” weaves the true stories of these World War II heroines together until they meet in one of the darkest places of the war.

Check out this interactive map and photos of settings from the book and the real lives of its characters. Original air date: March 1, 2022.

