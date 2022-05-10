© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Is relief on the way? COVID vaccines for young children await FDA approval.

Published May 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
MH masks children playground
Children under 5 years old are the last group without a COVID vaccine. CREDIT: Flickr Creative Commons/keso

Children under age five are the only group still without a COVID vaccine. That may change next month, when the FDA reviews versions from Moderna and Pfizer.

University of Maryland pediatrician Dr. James Campbell discusses why it took so long to develop a vaccine for young children.

Then, Baltimore moms Bethan McGarry and Nora West both have toddlers. We hear about the challenges they have faced during the pandemic. McGarry says trying to keep her son safe has been isolating, “It really feels frustrating and limiting. I feel like it puts my spouse and I in really challenging positions all the time."

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
