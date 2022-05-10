Is relief on the way? COVID vaccines for young children await FDA approval.

Children under age five are the only group still without a COVID vaccine. That may change next month, when the FDA reviews versions from Moderna and Pfizer.

University of Maryland pediatrician Dr. James Campbell discusses why it took so long to develop a vaccine for young children.

Then, Baltimore moms Bethan McGarry and Nora West both have toddlers. We hear about the challenges they have faced during the pandemic. McGarry says trying to keep her son safe has been isolating, “It really feels frustrating and limiting. I feel like it puts my spouse and I in really challenging positions all the time."