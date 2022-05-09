How does your garden grow?

Marcus Jerome Williams wants to help your garden grow. The University of Maryland Master Gardener and home horticulture educator gives tips about where, when and what to plant -- And encourages experimenting with hydroponics and vertical gardens. Williams is happy to note a positive outcome of pandemic gardening:

“People have taken a heightened sense of wanting to know how to grow their own food and also they want to know how to be more self-sufficient, and how to just grow their own food and know where their food is coming from.”

Plus, Patty Mochel from the Green Towson Alliance talks about the competition that’s getting people to convert lawns to native plant havens for birds and insects.

Links: Univ. of Maryland Yard and Garden, Univ. of Maryland Extension, Rainwater harvesting info, Feed Our Future, Green Towson Alliance Native Garden Competition, Green Towson Alliance.