On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

How does your garden grow?

Published May 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
Screenshot (89).png
The work of Stephanie King & Jay Larch made their garden a finalist in the Emerging Garden category for last year's Green Towson Alliance Native Garden Contest. Photo: provided by GTA

Marcus Jerome Williams wants to help your garden grow. The University of Maryland Master Gardener and home horticulture educator gives tips about where, when and what to plant -- And encourages experimenting with hydroponics and vertical gardens. Williams is happy to note a positive outcome of pandemic gardening:

“People have taken a heightened sense of wanting to know how to grow their own food and also they want to know how to be more self-sufficient, and how to just grow their own food and know where their food is coming from.”

Plus, Patty Mochel from the Green Towson Alliance talks about the competition that’s getting people to convert lawns to native plant havens for birds and insects.

Links: Univ. of Maryland Yard and Garden, Univ. of Maryland Extension, Rainwater harvesting info, Feed Our Future, Green Towson Alliance Native Garden Competition, Green Towson Alliance.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr