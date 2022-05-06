Stories from the Stoop: Brittany Gardner

Here’s a Stoop Story from Brittany Gardner, who found confidence in her voice during the pandemic.

Get to know the Stoop Storytelling Series here. The next live show is May 11th at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. The theme is "Hitched: True Personal Tales About Weddings."

Also, the St. Francis Neighborhood Center’s “Spring in Paris” fundraiser is this evening, 7 to 10 p.m. in Reservoir Hill. French-themed fashion, music and art projects by St. Francis’s young people, French wine-tasting, hors d’oeuvres and classical piano by Ryan Shookman.