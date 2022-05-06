© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Brittany Gardner

Published May 6, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
Here’s a Stoop Story from Brittany Gardner, who found confidence in her voice during the pandemic.

Get to know the Stoop Storytelling Series here. The next live show is May 11th at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. The theme is "Hitched: True Personal Tales About Weddings."

Also, the St. Francis Neighborhood Center’sSpring in Paris” fundraiser is this evening, 7 to 10 p.m. in Reservoir Hill. French-themed fashion, music and art projects by St. Francis’s young people, French wine-tasting, hors d’oeuvres and classical piano by Ryan Shookman.

On The Record On the RecordStoop Storytelling
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
