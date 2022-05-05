© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Dem. gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot speaks up

Published May 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
FranchotAnderson-Walker10.21.21-0225.jpg
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot and his running mate, Monique Anderson-Walker. Credit: provided by campaign

As Maryland’s comptroller for the past decade and a half, Peter Franchot has wielded one of just three votes--along with the governor and state treasurer--on the powerful Board of Public Works. As Franchot sees it, his know-how as comptroller prepares him to be governor, so he’s running for the Democratic nomination. Franchot rejects the idea that his pattern of cooperating with the Republican governor, after sparring with the previous Democratic executive … won’t play well with Democratic primary voters.

“I speak up. People like that, they want somebody who is going to be - have an outsider perspective. I happen to have insider skills in addition to having that perspective.”

Peter Franchot on jobs, transit, housing, crime and the Bay.

Links: Peter Franchot, Register to vote, July 19 primary in Maryland, MDElections2022.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsMDElections2022
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
