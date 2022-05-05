Dem. gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot speaks up

As Maryland’s comptroller for the past decade and a half, Peter Franchot has wielded one of just three votes--along with the governor and state treasurer--on the powerful Board of Public Works. As Franchot sees it, his know-how as comptroller prepares him to be governor, so he’s running for the Democratic nomination. Franchot rejects the idea that his pattern of cooperating with the Republican governor, after sparring with the previous Democratic executive … won’t play well with Democratic primary voters.

“I speak up. People like that, they want somebody who is going to be - have an outsider perspective. I happen to have insider skills in addition to having that perspective.”

Peter Franchot on jobs, transit, housing, crime and the Bay.

