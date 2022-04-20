Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Doug Gansler on addressing crime, opioid overdoses

Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, a Democrat, is running for governor.

Along with expanding mass transit and supporting tech entrepreneurs, at the top of his priorities is fighting crime. Gansler plans to hire a thousand more police and to place resource officers in schools.

He also wants to keep more people out of jail by creating more alternative court dockets for drug charges.

Gansler says his experience, like holding banks accountable during the 2010 foreclosure crisis, prepared him for this moment, "It's that kind of understanding of how the government works that we need to have to rebuild after Covid, rebuild our economy with a focus on business. I’m an unabashed pro-business, pro-public safety Democrat."

