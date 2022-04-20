© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Doug Gansler on addressing crime, opioid overdoses

Published April 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
Doug Gansler Headshot_scaled.png
Democrat Doug Gansler is a former MD Attorney General who is making his second bid to be his party's nominee for Maryland Governor. (photo courtesy Gansler for MD Governor)

Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, a Democrat, is running for governor.

Along with expanding mass transit and supporting tech entrepreneurs, at the top of his priorities is fighting crime. Gansler plans to hire a thousand more police and to place resource officers in schools.

He also wants to keep more people out of jail by creating more alternative court dockets for drug charges.

Gansler says his experience, like holding banks accountable during the 2010 foreclosure crisis, prepared him for this moment, "It's that kind of understanding of how the government works that we need to have to rebuild after Covid, rebuild our economy with a focus on business. I’m an unabashed pro-business, pro-public safety Democrat."

Read more about the Gansler-Hollingsworth platform here.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordMDElections2022Doug Gansler
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
