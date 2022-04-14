Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ashwani Jain shares his 'Maryland Now' plan
Former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor. At 32 years old, he would be the youngest governor in the country if elected.
We talk about Jain’s plans to make public transit free, create a massive public-jobs program, and lead the recovery from the pandemic. Another priority: doing away with the state income tax for most residents.
Read more of Ashwani Jain's plans here.