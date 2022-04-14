© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ashwani Jain shares his 'Maryland Now' plan

Published April 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
MH Ashwani Jain
Courtesy of Jain for Governor
/

Former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor. At 32 years old, he would be the youngest governor in the country if elected.

We talk about Jain’s plans to make public transit free, create a massive public-jobs program, and lead the recovery from the pandemic. Another priority: doing away with the state income tax for most residents.

Read more of Ashwani Jain's plans here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
