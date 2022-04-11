© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Democratic lawmakers accomplish major goals ahead of Sine Die

Published April 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
state_house_1.jpg
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR

The suspense that typically suffuses the last day of the General Assembly session is missing: Democrats sent important bills to Gov. Hogan a week earlier than normal, so he was under a deadline to deal with them.

One he let become law without his signature mandates deep cuts in carbon emissions. Democrat Paul Pinsky, chair of the Senate environment committee, told his colleagues, "Today, I want to do something ​somewhat out of character, and that is: I want to publicly thank the governor of Maryland. Yesterday, the governor endorsed the action of the legislature that decided to take the lead on climate change, and I publicly want to thank him, whatever the motivation.

We’ll ask WYPR’s Joel McCord and MPT’s Charles Robinson what else the legislature has done.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordMaryland General AssemblyMaryland General Assembly 2022Governor Larry Hogan
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie