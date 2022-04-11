Democratic lawmakers accomplish major goals ahead of Sine Die

The suspense that typically suffuses the last day of the General Assembly session is missing: Democrats sent important bills to Gov. Hogan a week earlier than normal, so he was under a deadline to deal with them.

One he let become law without his signature mandates deep cuts in carbon emissions. Democrat Paul Pinsky, chair of the Senate environment committee, told his colleagues, "Today, I want to do something ​somewhat out of character, and that is: I want to publicly thank the governor of Maryland. Yesterday, the governor endorsed the action of the legislature that decided to take the lead on climate change, and I publicly want to thank him, whatever the motivation.

We’ll ask WYPR’s Joel McCord and MPT’s Charles Robinson what else the legislature has done.