On The Record

Asia North: Remembrance, resilience, power and pride

Published April 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
The Asia North Festival runs April 8 through May 28 featuring music, dance, performance and culinary offerings. Graphic credit: Mika Nakano

The Asia North Festival promises to be a celebration across Asian cultures … and a time for healing and creating community.

Artist WeiAnne Reidy invites the public to express their dreams at the “Growing Our Gardens Living Altar,” and then plant them. … And Nerissa Paglinauan festival organizer and program manager at the Asian Arts and Culture Center at Towson University, says that with racist attitudes toward Asian communities rising in recent years, the festival opens a door to cultural understanding:

“There’s something about art and music and people finding connections through there and just expressing what we can’t always express through words, just how much we are connected.”

Links: Asian Arts and Culture Center at Towson University, Asia North Festival events list.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
