Asia North: Remembrance, resilience, power and pride

The Asia North Festival promises to be a celebration across Asian cultures … and a time for healing and creating community.

Artist WeiAnne Reidy invites the public to express their dreams at the “Growing Our Gardens Living Altar,” and then plant them. … And Nerissa Paglinauan festival organizer and program manager at the Asian Arts and Culture Center at Towson University, says that with racist attitudes toward Asian communities rising in recent years, the festival opens a door to cultural understanding:

“There’s something about art and music and people finding connections through there and just expressing what we can’t always express through words, just how much we are connected.”

Links: Asian Arts and Culture Center at Towson University, Asia North Festival events list.