Baker brings experience to his run for governor

It’s another crowded primary in the race to be Maryland’s next governor. Sixteen candidates and counting, so far.

Rushern Baker III is campaigning for a second time to take the head seat of the Free State, arguing that his experience as a two-term County Executive of Prince George’s county - the second largest in the state - sets him apart from his rivals:

“In this critical time we face, with Covid, it’s not the time to bring somebody in who doesn’t know where the bathroom is. It’s the time we need people who can immediately go in there and make these changes and know what they’re doing, from the first day they put their hand on the bible.”

