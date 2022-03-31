© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Baker brings experience to his run for governor

Published March 31, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
Rushern Baker credit Mike Ant Photography.jpg
Rushern Baker III, two-time County Executive for Prince George's County, is seeking the Democratic nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race. Photo credit: Mike Ant Photography

It’s another crowded primary in the race to be Maryland’s next governor. Sixteen candidates and counting, so far.

Rushern Baker III is campaigning for a second time to take the head seat of the Free State, arguing that his experience as a two-term County Executive of Prince George’s county - the second largest in the state - sets him apart from his rivals:

“In this critical time we face, with Covid, it’s not the time to bring somebody in who doesn’t know where the bathroom is. It’s the time we need people who can immediately go in there and make these changes and know what they’re doing, from the first day they put their hand on the bible.” 

Links: Rushern Baker website

Tags

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsMDElections2022WYPRVotes