On The Record

John King, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor

Published March 29, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT
John King, former education secretary under President Barack Obama, is seeking the Democratic nomination to be Maryland's next governor.

John King -- former teacher, principal, New York schools commissioner and Secretary of Education in the Obama administration -- is running now for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.

Ahead of the July 19th primary election, we ask the Silver Spring resident how he would address the economic impacts of the pandemic, attract living-wage jobs, and revive Baltimore’s Red Line.

King says his top priority is education, and the Blueprint -- a multi-billion dollar education reform package -- is a good start, "We should see it as the floor, not the ceiling. There’s more to be done to make sure that we’re investing in things like mental health services and school counselors, which are so desperately needed as we recover from COVID."

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
