John King, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor

John King -- former teacher, principal, New York schools commissioner and Secretary of Education in the Obama administration -- is running now for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.

Ahead of the July 19th primary election, we ask the Silver Spring resident how he would address the economic impacts of the pandemic, attract living-wage jobs, and revive Baltimore’s Red Line.

King says his top priority is education, and the Blueprint -- a multi-billion dollar education reform package -- is a good start, "We should see it as the floor, not the ceiling. There’s more to be done to make sure that we’re investing in things like mental health services and school counselors, which are so desperately needed as we recover from COVID."