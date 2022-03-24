© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Crime, cops and corruption in Baltimore: "We Own This City"

Published March 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
download.jpg
The Baltimore Banner investigative reporter Justin Fenton's book "We Own this City" has been made into an HBO series that premieres April 25, 2022. Credit: Provided by author

In his book,“We Own This City,” Baltimore Banner investigative reporter Justin Fenton unwinds a twisted tale of dirty cops, oblivious leaders, and a community betrayed by those sworn to protect it.

Fenton unearths the rotten roots of the Gun Trace Task Force, an elite plainclothes police unit that won praise for its arrest rate, all while skimming from drug busts and illegally searching citizens:

”If somebody ran, they believed that person was likely carrying something they shouldn’t have and would chase after them. So this proactive police work was really phishing. Trying to look for something and a lot of people who weren’t doing anything wrong would get stopped and searched as a result.” 

A true story of crime, cops, and corruption…

Read an excerpt of the book here.

Watch a trailer for HBO's "We Own this City" here.

Check out more reporting by Justin Fenton on the Gun Trace Task Force:
Cops and Robbers: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie