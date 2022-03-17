Introducing the Baltimore Ballet Boys

The Baltimore Ballet Boys are not your typical dancers. Yes, they practice long hours and are dedicated to their art. But real-life circumstances make for even more challenges.

We speak with Baltimore School for the Arts dance teacher Samantha Christiansen, and Baltimore Ballet Boys founder Venesa Day:

“It takes so much courage to throw your ballet slippers into your bag and walk the streets of Baltimore and maintain the necessary toughness and masculinity that you need to make it through. But then also be able to channel that into such a beautiful, beautiful art.” Plus we hear from dancers Brandon Pigott and Sage Chng-Lim (Tsoong-Lim) and filmmaker Gabe Dinsmoor about a collaboration with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra!

Links: BSO 'Off the Cuff' performance featuring the Baltimore Ballet Boys film, Baltimore Ballet Boys, TWIGS program at Baltimore School for the Arts, Gabe Dinsmoor, filmmaker.