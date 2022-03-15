© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Hope in light of climate change

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
copyright Melissa Gerr.jpg
Credit: Melissa Gerr

If climate-change news sounds overwhelming, keep listening--for a bit of hope and ways to take matters into your own hands.

Greg Kats, head of the Smart Surfaces Coalition, talks about proven methods cities use to transform hot areas to cooler spots -- like installing porous pavements and reflective roofs. Baltimore is in line to put some of the changes into place.

Plus, sci-fi author Jeff VanderMeer takes his readers on journeys into dark environmental places, but he hopes readers come away with a message:

“We can’t be frozen, we can't do nothing, we have to keep fighting for every inch of ground so to speak. Because we can have a better outcome, but we can also have a much, much, worse outcome.” 

Links: Smart Surfaces Coalition, SSC Baltimore Study, Loyola University Maryland Symposium with Jeff VanderMeer, Jeff VanderMeer books.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
