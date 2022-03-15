Hope in light of climate change

If climate-change news sounds overwhelming, keep listening--for a bit of hope and ways to take matters into your own hands.

Greg Kats, head of the Smart Surfaces Coalition, talks about proven methods cities use to transform hot areas to cooler spots -- like installing porous pavements and reflective roofs. Baltimore is in line to put some of the changes into place.

Plus, sci-fi author Jeff VanderMeer takes his readers on journeys into dark environmental places, but he hopes readers come away with a message:

“We can’t be frozen, we can't do nothing, we have to keep fighting for every inch of ground so to speak. Because we can have a better outcome, but we can also have a much, much, worse outcome.”

