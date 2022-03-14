© 2021 WYPR
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

MindMaze: Focus on the healing power of the brain

Published March 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
MindMaze1.jpg
A man uses the MindPod game, I Am Dolphin, by MindMaze. Credit: MindMaze

Stroke can be debilitating. Many survivors live with reduced mobility even after long, intensive therapy. Dr. John Krakauer is chief medical advisor at MindMaze, a digital neuro-therapeutics company that harnesses the brain’s natural ability to heal. He hopes to improve the odds for patients in rehabilitation:

“What we’re trying to do is to create something complimentary. Which is much more intense, much more high dose. And it is not focused on activities of daily living or pragmatic functioning. It’s focused on your actual core capacities in an attempt to rewire your nervous system.”

And we talk with occupational therapist Sandra Deluzio, who uses the gaming software with her patients … who mimic the fluid movement of dolphins as they play their way to recovery.

Note: Omar Ahmad and Promit Roy invented the concept of neuroanimation, and Deluzio works alongside Kelly Jordan, an Occupational Therapist and clinical specialist for KATA.

Links: MindMaze, JHU KATA project.

