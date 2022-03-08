A natural approach to the end-of-life

What do you want the end of your life to look like?

Physician Dan Morhaim says planning for the inevitable ensures you receive the treatment you’d like to have. His latest book, written with his wife, Shelley Morhaim, offers a guide to the legal, medical, and personal choices surrounding death.

Find free advance directive forms by state through the AARP.

Then, a green burial site is planned for western Baltimore County, offering an alternative to traditional cremation or internment practices. We speak with co-owner Howard Berg, and with Jennifer Downs of the nonprofit Green Burial Association of Maryland about the growing popularity of natural burial.