On The Record

A natural approach to the end-of-life

Published March 8, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST
What do you want the end of your life to look like?

Physician Dan Morhaim says planning for the inevitable ensures you receive the treatment you’d like to have. His latest book, written with his wife, Shelley Morhaim, offers a guide to the legal, medical, and personal choices surrounding death.

Find free advance directive forms by state through the AARP.

Then, a green burial site is planned for western Baltimore County, offering an alternative to traditional cremation or internment practices. We speak with co-owner Howard Berg, and with Jennifer Downs of the nonprofit Green Burial Association of Maryland about the growing popularity of natural burial.

On The Record WYPROn the Record
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
