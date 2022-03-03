Ukraine under siege: The pain spreads

A week into the war, as Russia escalates its bombing of Ukrainian cities, and a million Ukrainians are fleeing for safety, we ask history scholar Hal Brands what the West should learn from the 20th-century Cold War and how the pain of this war is likely to spread.

Read Brands' recent Bloomberg opinion columns on the Ukrainian crisis here.

Then we hear from John Wojtowycz, a trustee of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in southeast Baltimore, and from Ukrainian-born Pikesville resident Vlad Volinsky.

St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church will host a candlelight vigil, this Saturday, March 5th, after the 4 p.m. Divine Liturgy. Find the Ukraine Emergency Fund created by The Associated here.