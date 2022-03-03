© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Ukraine under siege: The pain spreads

Published March 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST
Emilio Morenatti/AP
A woman cries as she says good-bye to her husband before boarding on a train bound for Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Ukrainian men have to stay to fight in the war while women and children are leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A week into the war, as Russia escalates its bombing of Ukrainian cities, and a million Ukrainians are fleeing for safety, we ask history scholar Hal Brands what the West should learn from the 20th-century Cold War and how the pain of this war is likely to spread.

Read Brands' recent Bloomberg opinion columns on the Ukrainian crisis here.

Then we hear from John Wojtowycz, a trustee of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in southeast Baltimore, and from Ukrainian-born Pikesville resident Vlad Volinsky.

St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church will host a candlelight vigil, this Saturday, March 5th, after the 4 p.m. Divine Liturgy. Find the Ukraine Emergency Fund created by The Associated here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
