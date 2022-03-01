World War II heroines fight for freedom in 'Sisters of Night and Fog'

Two women, driven to defend France from the Nazis - one, a young British spy and the other, an American collaborating with the underground resistance.

Erika Robuck’s latest novel “Sisters of Night and Fog,” weaves the true stories of these World War II heroines together until they meet in one of the darkest places of the war.

She has several local book launch events this month. Next Thursday, March 10th, you can find her at Park Books and Literacy CoLab in Severna Park. The following Tuesday, March 15th, she’ll be at Politics and Prose in DC. And the morning after that, Wednesday March 16, she’ll be speaking at O’Brien’s Tavern in Annapolis.