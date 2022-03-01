© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

World War II heroines fight for freedom in 'Sisters of Night and Fog'

Published March 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
MH Sisters of Night and Fog
Credit: BERKLEY, an imprint of Penguin Random House
/

Two women, driven to defend France from the Nazis - one, a young British spy and the other, an American collaborating with the underground resistance.

Erika Robuck’s latest novel “Sisters of Night and Fog,” weaves the true stories of these World War II heroines together until they meet in one of the darkest places of the war.

She has several local book launch events this month. Next Thursday, March 10th, you can find her at Park Books and Literacy CoLab in Severna Park. The following Tuesday, March 15th, she’ll be at Politics and Prose in DC. And the morning after that, Wednesday March 16, she’ll be speaking at O’Brien’s Tavern in Annapolis.

Tags

On The Record On the Recordauthor interviews
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast