Amadou Kouyate's traditional West African music

The universal language of music allows audiences to be swept away -- many times into different cultures, all from the comfort of their seats.

The Trio Griot, performing at An die musik this Sunday, brings together for the first time the talents of saxophonist TK Blue, pianist Janelle Gill and Amadou Kouyate.

Kouyate, who performs traditional music from Senegal and Mali, draws on a long family lineage of cultural storytelling … and always holds his audience in mind as he performs:

“The more vulnerable I can be in telling my truth through my music, the more it disarms people to be able to connect in their truth.”

