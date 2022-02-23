© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Celebrating Baltimore's public radio history

Published February 23, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST
WYPR is celebrating its 20th anniversary! The festival includes a new podcast - Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey - with interviews reflecting the diverse landscape of local public media.

WYPR Digital Content Director Jamyla Krempel traces YPR’s roots as a student-run station at Johns Hopkins and tales collected from current and former radio staffers.

Listen to the first episode here. Check out the WYPR timeline here.

Then--WYPR’s first morning-show interview, Dr. Marisela Gomez, on why she fought for the community’s voice to be heard in redevelopment 20 years ago, and why it still matters. Learn more about VOLAR - Village of Love and Resistance.

The East Baltimore Historical Library works to preserve the community’s history. On Sunday it will hold a storytellers’ brunch on Facebook Live from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
