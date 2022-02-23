Celebrating Baltimore's public radio history

WYPR is celebrating its 20th anniversary! The festival includes a new podcast - Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey - with interviews reflecting the diverse landscape of local public media.

WYPR Digital Content Director Jamyla Krempel traces YPR’s roots as a student-run station at Johns Hopkins and tales collected from current and former radio staffers.

Listen to the first episode here. Check out the WYPR timeline here.

Then--WYPR’s first morning-show interview, Dr. Marisela Gomez, on why she fought for the community’s voice to be heard in redevelopment 20 years ago, and why it still matters. Learn more about VOLAR - Village of Love and Resistance.

The East Baltimore Historical Library works to preserve the community’s history. On Sunday it will hold a storytellers’ brunch on Facebook Live from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.