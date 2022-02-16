Food for thought

Chef and food historian Toni Tipton-Martin has unearthed a trove of contributions from Black cooks and food entrepreneurs. It’s laid out in her book: “The Jemima Code: Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks.

In her follow-up book, Jubilee, Tipton-Martin draws from the accumulated treasures and the inventive chefs behind them. She wants cooks to personalize the recipes,--with a witness to the past:

“What I’d like for you to do is to acknowledge that you read about it in Jubilee so that the authors aren’t erased from history. Because we all have voices, we all have something to say, and food is just one way for us to tell our stories.”

Plus, the Charm City Cook, Amy Langrehr, shares some of her favorite local restaurants!

