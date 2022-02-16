© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Food for thought

Published February 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST
Baked Barbecue Beans. Reprinted with permission from Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking by Toni Tipton-Martin, copyright © 2019. Photographs by Jerrelle Guy . Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc

Chef and food historian Toni Tipton-Martin has unearthed a trove of contributions from Black cooks and food entrepreneurs. It’s laid out in her book: “The Jemima Code: Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks.

In her follow-up book, Jubilee, Tipton-Martin draws from the accumulated treasures and the inventive chefs behind them. She wants cooks to personalize the recipes,--with a witness to the past:

“What I’d like for you to do is to acknowledge that you read about it in Jubilee so that the authors aren’t erased from history. Because we all have voices, we all have something to say, and food is just one way for us to tell our stories.” 

Plus, the Charm City Cook, Amy Langrehr, shares some of her favorite local restaurants!

Links: Charm City Cook, Toni Tipton-Martin, Tipton-Martin books, Pratt Test Kitchen event, Wed. 2/23

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
