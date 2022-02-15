America's trucking industry: Keeping it rolling

A favored adage of people in the freight industry is: “If you bought it, a truck brought it.” Now … facing a record shortage of drivers, what is the industry doing to keep cargo moving and shelves stocked

Louis Campion, President and CEO of the Maryland Motor Truck Association, talks about easing driver age requirements and other initiatives. And Charlton Paul, a professional driver with nearly three decades’ experience, talks about life on the road -- before and during the pandemic:

“When I see someone with a military uniform I thank them for their service. And I was in situations where people thanked me, and that was kind of different. And I guess it exposed people to how necessary my profession is to keep America moving.”

Links: Maryland Motor Truck Association, Share the Road program