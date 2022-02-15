© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

America's trucking industry: Keeping it rolling

Published February 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST
The trucking industry estimates a historic shortage of drivers in the next several years. Credit: American Trucking Association.

A favored adage of people in the freight industry is: “If you bought it, a truck brought it.” Now … facing a record shortage of drivers, what is the industry doing to keep cargo moving and shelves stocked

Louis Campion, President and CEO of the Maryland Motor Truck Association, talks about easing driver age requirements and other initiatives. And Charlton Paul, a professional driver with nearly three decades’ experience, talks about life on the road -- before and during the pandemic:

“When I see someone with a military uniform I thank them for their service. And I was in situations where people thanked me, and that was kind of different. And I guess it exposed people to how necessary my profession is to keep America moving.”

Links: Maryland Motor Truck Association, Share the Road program

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
