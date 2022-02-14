Food as a prescription for health

You are what you eat, so when you eat healthy, you become healthy. That’s the message from a new program called Food Rx at Medstar Health. We talk with Angela Roberson, a registered dietician for the Collaborative Care Program at Good Samaritan Hospital, and the lead dietician for Food Rx.

Giving patients access to nutrition education,as well as full meals has made a marked difference in her work, "It’s really been a game changer. Food Rx is really the first of its kind in this region, and it’s saving lives."

Plus, we hear from one of Food Rx’s partners, Nekeisia Booyer of the Maryland Food Bank, about why teaming up with healthcare systems to regularly deliver healthy food to patients is all part of the mission.