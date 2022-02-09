Exonerated after 36 years in prison

After the deadly shooting of a West Baltimore 9th grader in 1983, police and prosecutors coerced the testimony of witnesses. Three innocent young men - known as the Harlem Park Three - were sentenced to life in prison for felony murder. Then, in 2019, they were released.

Jennifer Gonnerman writes about this case for The New Yorker, in a piece titled, “When a Witness Recants.”

And Baltimore City Deputy State's Attorney Lauren Lipscomb describes building the case for exoneration. Watch a video about the case, produced by the State's Attorney's Office. Find more information about the Conviction Integrity Unit. (Original airdate 12/13/21)