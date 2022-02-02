Environmental proposals to watch in the Maryland General Assembly

Advocates are renewing a push in Annapolis to amend Maryland’s constitution so that it would guarantee a right to a healthful environment--and a right to sue over threats to the environment.

Staci Hartwell, climate-justice chair for the NAACP Maryland State Conference, says it’s about racial justice. Monica Brooks tells how an amendment might have boosted citizen efforts in Wicomico County to block a high-intensity animal feeding facility. And Shashawnda Campbell of the South Baltimore Community Land Trust recounts the health impacts of multiple pollution sources.

Then, WYPR’s Joel McCord, on what else lawmakers are looking at for the environment.