On The Record

Environmental proposals to watch in the Maryland General Assembly

Published February 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST
MH Hiking Maryland
Rashida Simmons/Flickr

Advocates are renewing a push in Annapolis to amend Maryland’s constitution so that it would guarantee a right to a healthful environment--and a right to sue over threats to the environment.

Staci Hartwell, climate-justice chair for the NAACP Maryland State Conference, says it’s about racial justice. Monica Brooks tells how an amendment might have boosted citizen efforts in Wicomico County to block a high-intensity animal feeding facility. And Shashawnda Campbell of the South Baltimore Community Land Trust recounts the health impacts of multiple pollution sources.

Learn more about the Maryland Campaign for Environmental Human Rights. Watch the 2022 Maryland Environmental Summit, hosted by the Maryland League of Conservation Voters and Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

Then, WYPR’s Joel McCord, on what else lawmakers are looking at for the environment.

General Assembly, Environment, legislative session, Climate change
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
