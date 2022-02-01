© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Guarded optimism about the future of Alzheimer's treatment

Published February 1, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST
MH elders
Credit: Quinn Dombrowski/Flickr

110,000 Marylanders have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. More than twice that many care for them. And both numbers are growing.

In June last year, the FDA approved the first new drug in 17 years to treat Alzheimer’s. University of Maryland neurologist Dr. Paul Fishman says sophisticated new scans can detect in the brains of more people the abnormal proteins that mark Alzheimer’s.

Plus, typically used for Parkinson’s disease, deep brain stimulation uses sound pulses to stop tremors. How could this technology treat Alzheimer’s?

Watch the full Alzheimer’s Foundation of America conference for Maryland - from November - here.

Original air date: November 16, 2021.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
