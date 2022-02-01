Guarded optimism about the future of Alzheimer's treatment

110,000 Marylanders have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. More than twice that many care for them. And both numbers are growing.

In June last year, the FDA approved the first new drug in 17 years to treat Alzheimer’s. University of Maryland neurologist Dr. Paul Fishman says sophisticated new scans can detect in the brains of more people the abnormal proteins that mark Alzheimer’s.

Plus, typically used for Parkinson’s disease, deep brain stimulation uses sound pulses to stop tremors. How could this technology treat Alzheimer’s?

Watch the full Alzheimer’s Foundation of America conference for Maryland - from November - here.

Original air date: November 16, 2021.