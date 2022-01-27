Pass the Mic: Interrupting in the name of justice

Today: our monthly installment of Pass the Mic, when we invite a host to choose the guests and direct the narrative.

Journalist Lisa Snowden-McCray talks to Kelly Davis, wife of Keith Davis Jr., who has been jailed since 2015 on murder charges. Four trials have produced two hung juries and two convictions that were overturned. Kelly talks about why education is key to her unrelenting advocacy … and what keeps her going:

“My children, Keith’s innocence. Every day, every single day he is living with his innocence. And he deserves the life that he was already on track to living.”

Plus photographer SHAN Wallace and artist, cultural organizer and executive director of AFRO Charities Savannah Wood, talk about how they use their work preserving Baltimore’s Black history and culture as their tool for activism.

