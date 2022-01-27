© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Pass the Mic: Interrupting in the name of justice

Published January 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST
Photo_2022-01-26_12-53-41_PM.png
Clockwise from top L: Savannah Wood, credit Glenford Nuñez, SHAN Wallace, Lisa Snowden-McCray, Kelly Davis, self portraits.

Today: our monthly installment of Pass the Mic, when we invite a host to choose the guests and direct the narrative.

Journalist Lisa Snowden-McCray talks to Kelly Davis, wife of Keith Davis Jr., who has been jailed since 2015 on murder charges. Four trials have produced two hung juries and two convictions that were overturned. Kelly talks about why education is key to her unrelenting advocacy … and what keeps her going:

“My children, Keith’s innocence. Every day, every single day he is living with his innocence. And he deserves the life that he was already on track to living.”

Plus photographer SHAN Wallace and artist, cultural organizer and executive director of AFRO Charities Savannah Wood, talk about how they use their work preserving Baltimore’s Black history and culture as their tool for activism.

Links: The Story of Keith Davis Jr., SHAN Wallace, AFRO Charities, Savannah Wood,  Lisa Snowden-McCray

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the RecordPass the Mic
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr