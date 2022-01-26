Shining light on enslavers in Congress and honoring those held in bondage

Half a century after the 13th Amendment ended slavery, people who had been slaveholders continued to serve in Congress.

Washington Post reporter Julie Weil describes her research into the more than 1700 Congressmen who were enslavers at some point in their lives.

Check out the WaPo Q&A about this research.

One of those members of Congress was Charles Carroll of Carrollton. We hear from curator Michelle Fitzgerald and scholar Jasmine Blanks Jones about an effort to honor the Black people held in bondage by the Carroll family at their Homewood Estate in Baltimore, on which Johns Hopkins University sits today.

