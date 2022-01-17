Sharing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message in Maryland

This morning, we mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday by speaking with local leaders who have taken extraordinary steps during the pandemic to support their neighbors.

Bishop Antonio Palmer heads the nondenominational Kingdom Celebration Center in Anne Arundel County. From food distribution to child care, he talks about answering the community’s call for aid. Find information about the 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award Dinner here.

And in West Baltimore, Van Brooks leads SAFE, a youth center that offers classes on woodshop, beekeeping and more. Brooks says varied experiences lead to expansion, "How can a person strive for something if they don’t know it exists?"