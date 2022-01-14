Omicron and the continuing inequity of coronavirus care

The Covid-19 omicron variant has thrown the U.S. into another wave of confusion -- how to mask, when and how to test, when to isolate.

Dr. Zackary Berger, a physician at Johns Hopkins and Catholic Charities ‘Esperanza Health Services Clinic,’ shares his thoughts about the current surge in infections … and also the ways in which he sees the pandemic further exposing inequities in access to health care:

“Be better, behave better, wear masks better, be more careful. Sure, I’m a doctor and I tell people to be careful. But I also tell people to recognize when things are larger than them and we should organize to make those things better.”

