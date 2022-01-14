© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Omicron and the continuing inequity of coronavirus care

Published January 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
PXL_20210330_174444674.jpg
People wait in line for Covid-19 vaccination, Baltimore. Credit: Melissa Gerr

The Covid-19 omicron variant has thrown the U.S. into another wave of confusion -- how to mask, when and how to test, when to isolate.

Dr. Zackary Berger, a physician at Johns Hopkins and Catholic Charities ‘Esperanza Health Services Clinic,’ shares his thoughts about the current surge in infections … and also the ways in which he sees the pandemic further exposing inequities in access to health care:

“Be better, behave better, wear masks better, be more careful. Sure, I’m a doctor and I tell people to be careful. But I also tell people to recognize when things are larger than them and we should organize to make those things better.” 

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
