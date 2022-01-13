Back to (virtual) school

On Monday about one third of Baltimore City Public Schools switched to virtual learning due to spikes in positive covid tests -- to the surprise of many parents across the city.

Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO of the Schools District, walks us through what factored into the last-minute decision … and where things are headed.

And Baltimore Teachers Union president Diamonté Brown tells us what her constituents have been experiencing this week … and her hope for working more collaboratively with leaders of the schools district as the pandemic stretches on.

“The shift was very abrupt and communicated late and people would like to see transition plans built in for the future so that doesn’t happen again.”

Links: Thurs Jan. 13 6:30pm Covid-19 response virtual meeting with school parents and community advisory board, agenda for that virtual meeting, Baltimore Teachers Union mask drive.

