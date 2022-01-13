© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Back to (virtual) school

Published January 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST
Phil Roeder.jpg
Phil Roeder/Flickr Creative Commons
/
An instructor teaches her virtual classroom.

On Monday about one third of Baltimore City Public Schools switched to virtual learning due to spikes in positive covid tests -- to the surprise of many parents across the city.

Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO of the Schools District, walks us through what factored into the last-minute decision … and where things are headed.

And Baltimore Teachers Union president Diamonté Brown tells us what her constituents have been experiencing this week … and her hope for working more collaboratively with leaders of the schools district as the pandemic stretches on.

“The shift was very abrupt and communicated late and people would like to see transition plans built in for the future so that doesn’t happen again.” 

Links: Thurs Jan. 13 6:30pm Covid-19 response virtual meeting with school parents and community advisory board, agenda for that virtual meeting, Baltimore Teachers Union mask drive.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsBaltimore City Public SchoolsWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr