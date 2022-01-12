© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Rep. Jamie Raskin on living through the 'Unthinkable'

Published January 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST
MH AP Raskin
Oliver Contreras/AP
/
Pool The New York Times
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington.

A year ago tomorrow the U.S. House voted to impeach then-President Trump, alleging he had incited insurrection at the Capitol a week earlier, and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin was immersed in organizing and leading the legal arguments for conviction.

It was the hardest thing he’d ever done professionally, Raskin writes in his memoir, "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy," but gave him a way to pour his radical faith in democracy into mourning his son Tommy, lost to suicide just two weeks before.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordPolitics
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie