COVID relief, cannabis, and climate change: A preview of the 2022 General Assembly session

Published January 11, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
The General Assembly convenes tomorrow, amid a surge in COVID infections.

Baltimore Sun state politics reporter Pamela Wood and Maryland Matters editor Danielle Gaines join us to preview issues lawmakers are expected to tackle.

Crime is at the fore. While Gov. Hogan pushes a $500-million-dollar increase for law enforcement, Gaines says Democrats think funds would be better spent another way, "The general response was that police agencies haven’t seen their funding cut, so it’s kind of a non-issue. But Democratic lawmakers do want to see funding directed in other ways: to community programs, violence intervention programs."

We tee up topics from tougher sentences for gun crimes to climate change and protecting tenants.

Listen to Midday's General Assembly preview here. Check out WYPR's politics coverage here.

