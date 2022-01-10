© 2021 WYPR
What is Genius?

Published January 10, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST
Walter_Isaacson_VF_2012_Shankbone_2.jpg
Walter Isaacson describes 'what makes a genius' at his upcoming talk as part of the Baltimore Speakers Series. Credit: David Shankbone

Genius is about more than being smart. Journalist and historian Walter Isaacson has written biographies of geniuses from Leonardo da Vinci to Steve Jobs … to Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Jennifer Doudna. Isaacson, who’ll be speaking in Baltimore tomorrow, says he’s learned genius is more about curiosity … and the creativity that surrounds you. He says some cities are cradles of creativity, and Baltimore might be one. He plans to talk about those lessons:

“Here is how they became creative and here is how we can make ourselves think in more creative ways.” 

