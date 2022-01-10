© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Mark Gunnery

Published January 10, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
Stoop.jpg
BRION MCCARTHY PHOTOGRAPHY LLC
/

We typically offer our listeners a Stoop Story each Friday -- We’re diverging from that pattern … to offer you one today. And it’s a perfect fit because this tale comes from a recent Stoop show called: “Didn’t see that coming! Stories about shocks, surprises and real life plot twists!” Here’s a Stoop Story from Mark Gunnery about words spoken to him by a stranger that no one ever wants to hear …

The first Stoop Storytelling event of 2022 is coming up this month! For this event The Stoop is partnering with our sister station WTMD and Ottobar to present an evening of tales from some of the wild, and wildly talented, folks who have created Baltimore’s music scene, past and present.

It’s hosted by The Stoop’s Jessica Henkin and WTMD’s Sam Sessa, at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 … at the Ottobar, 2549 North Howard Street. Tickets here.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsStoop Storytelling
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr