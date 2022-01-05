Uncovering the hidden history of a Salisbury lynching

Professor Charles Chavis Jr. has invested five years probing the lynching of a young Black man in Salisbury on the Eastern Shore 90 years ago--what 23-year-old Matthew Williams meant to his family and community, the leaders of the supposedly spontaneous mob, how the white power structure covered up the crime -- and what it all means today.

Chavis’s book, The Silent Shore: The Lynching of Matthew Williams and the Politics of Racism in the Free State, will be out next week. And with Samson and Katrina Binutu, he’s producing a film about the crime, Hidden in Full View.

