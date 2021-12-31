Sherise Holden reflects on the support teen moms need to thrive

Two decades ago, just a few months shy of high school graduation, Sherise Holden learned she was pregnant. Today, she leads a nonprofit called SheRises, that connects teen moms to resources and mentors.

Holden says this work is valuable, "I can help so many other young mothers rise, just by giving them a word of encouragement and giving them sort of like a sneak peek to the other wise of the window, like, you know what, your life isn’t over. There’s so many things that you can do, there're so many ways that you can accomplish goals."

We hear about love and perseverance from Sherise and her daughter, Autumn. Find out how to get involved here.