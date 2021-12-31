© 2021 WYPR
Sherise Holden reflects on the support teen moms need to thrive

Published December 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
she_rises.jpg
SheRises, Inc.
SheRises founder Sherise Holden

Two decades ago, just a few months shy of high school graduation, Sherise Holden learned she was pregnant. Today, she leads a nonprofit called SheRises, that connects teen moms to resources and mentors.

Holden says this work is valuable, "I can help so many other young mothers rise, just by giving them a word of encouragement and giving them sort of like a sneak peek to the other wise of the window, like, you know what, your life isn’t over. There’s so many things that you can do, there're so many ways that you can accomplish goals."

We hear about love and perseverance from Sherise and her daughter, Autumn. Find out how to get involved here.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
