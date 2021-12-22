Pass The Mic: Serving up Support

As the omicron variant threatens more pandemic restrictions, we Pass the Mic to Dutch Courage co-owner and Baltimore Bartenders’ Guild president Brendan Dorr. He talks with Ashley Mac, from HEARD, a mental-health resource for restaurant and bar staff, Ezra Allen, co-founder of Cane Collective, and Lara Sumerson co-owner of The Back Yard Restaurant and Mulberry’s Bar, about how the industry has managed … and what they’re concerned for in the future: Here’s Lara:

“My only fear is that some people might not survive another hit but I do believe that we have proven that we will support each other through it and we will support our communities as safely as we can.”

Plus their holiday beverage offerings--spirited and spirit-free!

Links: Baltimore Bartenders' Guild, Dutch Courage, CAnE Collective, The Back Yard Restaurant, Mulberry's Bar, Nihao, HEARD, Baltimore Restaurant Relief Group.