Stories from the Stoop: Nora Lutzgendorf

Here's a Stoop Story from Space Telescope Science Institute astronomer, Nora Lutzgendorf about her work on the James Webb Space Telescope. The J-W-S-T is scheduled to launch Friday, Dec. 24, -- just missing the Winter Solstice.

But you don’t have to miss it! There are lots of ways coming up to proclaim--even celebrate- the solstice:

Ensemble Galilei with guests James Oxley and Ronn Mcfarlane will perform their Winter Solstice concert Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. at An die Musik in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Also on Tuesday, you can celebrate the Winter Solstice in Wyman Park Dell from 7 to 9 PM. The event features live music from Jim Eagan & Friends, warm drinks and sweet treats from Gertrude's.

‘The Longest night,’ a worship experience to acknowledge the heartache and pain some experience during the holidays, will take place at Towson United Methodist Church on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Also that evening, Tuesday, December 21, from 5 to 7 p.m, Health Care for the Homeless will host A Night of Remembrance and Reflection for neighbors without homes who have died in the past year. That will be in person at McKeldin Square, at Light and East Pratt Streets in Baltimore, as well as online.