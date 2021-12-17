© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Nora Lutzgendorf

Published December 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST
stoop.jpg
Brion McCarthy Photography LLC
/

Here's a Stoop Story from Space Telescope Science Institute astronomer, Nora Lutzgendorf about her work on the James Webb Space Telescope. The J-W-S-T is scheduled to launch Friday, Dec. 24, -- just missing the Winter Solstice.

But you don’t have to miss it! There are lots of ways coming up to proclaim--even celebrate- the solstice:

Ensemble Galilei with guests James Oxley and Ronn Mcfarlane will perform their Winter Solstice concert Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. at An die Musik in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Also on Tuesday, you can celebrate the Winter Solstice in Wyman Park Dell from 7 to 9 PM. The event features live music from Jim Eagan & Friends, warm drinks and sweet treats from Gertrude's.

‘The Longest night,’ a worship experience to acknowledge the heartache and pain some experience during the holidays, will take place at Towson United Methodist Church on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Also that evening, Tuesday, December 21, from 5 to 7 p.m, Health Care for the Homeless will host A Night of Remembrance and Reflection for neighbors without homes who have died in the past year. That will be in person at McKeldin Square, at Light and East Pratt Streets in Baltimore, as well as online.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsStoop Storytelling
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr