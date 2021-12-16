© 2021 WYPR
How COVID testing can halt infections and inform research on variants

Published December 16, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST
Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, right, performs a COVID-19 test outside a pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

COVID testing slacked over the summer. At-home COVID tests are costly and hard to find.

We speak about the continued need for testing with Stephen Thomas, director of the Maryland Center for Health Equity in the University of Maryland School of Public Health, and Dr. Adena Greenbaum, assistant commissioner of the Bureau of Clinical Services for the Baltimore City Health Department.

Learn more about the HAIR campaign - Health Advocates In-Reach and Research.

Then, Luke Tallon, of UMaryland Genomics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, describes how variant COVID strains are analyzed. He says testing is integral, “Encouraging broader testing would have a very positive impact not just on understanding these variants of concern but on understanding community spread." Learn more about UMSOM's genomic sequencing work here.

Resources:
Testing sites in Baltimore City
COVID Vaccination Clinics in Baltimore City
Find a vaccination clinic near you
Find a testing site near you

