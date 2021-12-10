What makes you feel safe?

Feeling a sense of safety doesn’t encompass just physical security. To feel secure in one’s community also means being accepted, welcomed and seen.

The Jewish Museum of Maryland’s new exhibit, ‘A Fence Around The Torah: Safety And Unsafety In Jewish Life,’ asks visitors to consider how their own safety might make someone else feel vulnerable or dismissed.

We get a preview from artist and curator-in-residence Liora Ostroff and from the Jewish Museum’s executive director Sol Davis:

“Our aim is that it will inspire conversations that will go deeper into the various layers of safety in Jewish American life today.”

Links: Jewish Museum of Maryland