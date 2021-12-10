© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

What makes you feel safe?

Published December 10, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST
'God Full of Compassion,' by Rosabel Rosalind, colored pencil on paper, 2019 Photo: Liora Ostroff

Feeling a sense of safety doesn’t encompass just physical security. To feel secure in one’s community also means being accepted, welcomed and seen.

The Jewish Museum of Maryland’s new exhibit, ‘A Fence Around The Torah: Safety And Unsafety In Jewish Life,’ asks visitors to consider how their own safety might make someone else feel vulnerable or dismissed.

We get a preview from artist and curator-in-residence Liora Ostroff and from the Jewish Museum’s executive director Sol Davis:

“Our aim is that it will inspire conversations that will go deeper into the various layers of safety in Jewish American life today.”

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsJewish Museum of MarylandBaltimore Arts
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
