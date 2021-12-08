Johns Hopkins health disparities researcher Lisa Cooper describes the path to a healthier world

From her days growing up in Liberia, through medical training, and now heading Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity, Dr. Lisa Cooper has tried to understand and explain the ways race and the stress of discrimination shape health care and health outcomes.

She’s distilled her work and ideas into a book, "Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem?"

Now, Cooper says she’s eager to translate her health-disparities research to her new appointment to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Watch the council's meetings here.

Original air date: September 27, 2021.

