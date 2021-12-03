Stories from the Stoop: Jake Jacobson

Here's a Stoop Story from Jake Jacobson about cultural exchanges … and memorable mishaps. There’s a live Stoop coming up next Wednesday, December 8, with the theme: Bah, Humbug!: Stories about making mistakes, making amends, and making merry. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

At the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African-American History and Culture next Monday evening, December 6. At 7 p.m. Gayle Jessup White will discuss her book, Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant’s Search for Her Family’s Legacy. She will be in conversation with Dr. Izetta Autumn Mobley, Director of Interpretation, Collections, and Education at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Links: Live Stoop, Reginald F. Lewis Museum Gayle Jessup book discussion.