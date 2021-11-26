© 2021 WYPR
Tales from the Stoop Storytelling Series about family and gratitude

Published November 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST
Stoop.jpg
Stoop Storytelling Series
/

Audio will be available shortly.

Community artist Ashley Minner tells of growing up in Dundalk, surrounded by family. Her bond with her grandmother was special.

Minner is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. She recently launched the Guide to Indigenous Baltimore, a website and mobile app, in collaboration with Dr. Elizabeth Rule of the Chickasaw Nation. The guide offers an illustrated history of the Lumbee community in East Baltimore.

And Mary Curtin shares a difficult story about climbing out of deep depression.

Listen to more stories from the Stoop. Find out about the next live Stoop Show on December 8th at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

