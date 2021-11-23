Baltimore's Beloved Native Son: André De Shields

When André De Shields won a Tony award for creating the agile, elegant messenger-god Hermes in the Broadway musical Hadestown, he said he was making good on a decades-old promise to be a native son Baltimore could be proud of.

De Shields was born 75 years ago into a large family, to a mother who yearned to be a dancer and a father who would have loved to be a singer:

“What I believe is that I’m the lucky number 9th of 11 children who represents the manifestation of their deferred dreams.”

He graduated from Baltimore City College before striking out for fame and genius onstage. De Shields is coming back to his hometown to perform his life story alongside the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Links: Tickets and information for An Evening with André De Shields and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.