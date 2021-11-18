© 2021 WYPR
What will it take to ease supply chain snags?

Published November 18, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST
MH Biden port
President Biden visited the Port of Baltimore on November 10, 2021. Credit: Joe Andrucyk, Patrick Siebert/Maryland GovPics/Flickr

Americans are buying so many physical things--like stuff for their homes or holiday gifts--it’s swamping how goods are made and moved. When will supply-chain snags ease up?

University of Maryland professor Martin Dresner says as the pandemic recedes, some spending on goods will shift to travel and entertainment, and shortages should abate.

The Maryland expert President Biden tapped to fix problems at ports, John Porcari, contends it won’t be enough to go back to how things used to be, "There were gaps and issues with the supply chain before the heightened buying of the pandemic. And the pandemic laid bare this underlying reality that we have under-invested in this private sector supply chain.”

