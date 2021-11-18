What will it take to ease supply chain snags?

Americans are buying so many physical things--like stuff for their homes or holiday gifts--it’s swamping how goods are made and moved. When will supply-chain snags ease up?

University of Maryland professor Martin Dresner says as the pandemic recedes, some spending on goods will shift to travel and entertainment, and shortages should abate.

The Maryland expert President Biden tapped to fix problems at ports, John Porcari, contends it won’t be enough to go back to how things used to be, "There were gaps and issues with the supply chain before the heightened buying of the pandemic. And the pandemic laid bare this underlying reality that we have under-invested in this private sector supply chain.”

Read more:

Biden highlights infrastructure bill at Port of Baltimore

Yeah, The Supply Chain Situation Isn't Looking Great For The Holidays

With the holidays ahead, supply chain issues will get worse before they get better

