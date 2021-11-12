© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

R. Eric Thomas on how to save your soul in America

Published November 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST
new copy.jpg
Credit: Penguin Random House

Growing up in west Baltimore, R. Eric Thomas often felt like an outsider. He was a Black student at a mostly white private school; he was gay in a Baptist family. Thomas’ memoir, Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America, follows humorous and heartfelt detours in his journey of self-acceptance:

"And when I threw off the shackles of trying to be enough of who I implicitly am, it became much easier for me to build a bridge of community.” 

We hear how code-switching helped him hone his writing … and why his family’s lexicon included an opera from Mister Rogers neighborhood.

Links: Here for It; pre-order Thomas's latest book, "Kings of Bmore" here.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBaltimore authors
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr