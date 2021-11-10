© 2021 WYPR
Focus on women's health at JHU

Published November 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST
A stroke can be devastating--or deadly. Stroke hits nearly 8-hundred-thousand people each year in the U.S. More than half are women--and a growing number are young women.

Johns Hopkins neurologist Dr. Michelle Johansen studies a particular kind of stroke that affects younger women, in which the heart--for unknown reasons--throws off a blood clot to the brain. She previews the risks she’ll describe on Saturday at Johns Hopkins’ annual seminar “A Woman’s Journey.”

And psychiatrist Dr. Karen Swartz discusses how the stresses of the pandemic are piling up, and how we can support each other:

“I would recommend that we make time for each other. That you have an opportunity to ask those closest to you, either friends, family, or those with whom you work, that you make some time to actually say, ‘no really, how are you doing?"

Links: Register here for JHU's 'A Woman's Journey' Sat. Nov. 13, 2021.

