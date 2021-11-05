Shining a spotlight on Baltimore’s 'Guardians'

A new exhibit highlights Black women pushing for change across Baltimore. Artist Whitney Frazier gives us an inside look at the project, titled, "The Guardians: Reshaping History."

And we speak with one of the "Guardians," Gwen Brown. For decades she has advocated for recreation centers, after-school programs, and jobs for young people. Brown says she is motivated by the persistence of others.

See portraits - taken by photographer Kirby Franklin - and listen to interviews with the "Guardians" here. Find details about tomorrow's opening celebration here.