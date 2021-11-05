© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Shining a spotlight on Baltimore’s 'Guardians'

Published November 5, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
MH_The-Guardians
"The Guardians" is a photo documentary and storytelling project held at The Peale at Carroll Mansion. Credit: Kirby Franklin

A new exhibit highlights Black women pushing for change across Baltimore. Artist Whitney Frazier gives us an inside look at the project, titled, "The Guardians: Reshaping History."

And we speak with one of the "Guardians," Gwen Brown. For decades she has advocated for recreation centers, after-school programs, and jobs for young people. Brown says she is motivated by the persistence of others.

See portraits - taken by photographer Kirby Franklin - and listen to interviews with the "Guardians" here. Find details about tomorrow's opening celebration here.

On The RecordOn the RecordBaltimore Arts
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
