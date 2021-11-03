© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Soil health is humanity's health

Published November 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT
Edit plow and stars.jpg
Katahdin sheep move into new pasture at Plow and Stars Farm, July 2021 Credit: Mark Walter

Farmers are experts in working the land. OK--Then why is there an initiative like the Million Acre Challenge? Farmer and program director Amanda Cather, of Plow and Stars Farm, says maintaining the health of soil isn’t enough:

“What we’re really talking about is regenerative farming. So farming that brings things back. Farming that builds soil health instead of just sustaining the health of the soil -- that actually keeps building it as much as we can.” 

EDIT Porch View farm.jpg
Porch View Farm at sunset. Credit: Porch View Farm, LLC

Plus Maryland soil steward and farmer Keith Ohlinger, of Porch View Farm, explains why relationship-building is his secret weapon when encouraging peers to consider new techniques and experimentation in agriculture that can deliver improved soil health and bigger profits in the long run.

Links: Million Acre Challenge, Consumer info to find produce from regenerative farmers, Porch View Farm, Plow and Stars Farm.

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsFarmingSoil HealthMillion Acre Challenge
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr