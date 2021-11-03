Soil health is humanity's health

Farmers are experts in working the land. OK--Then why is there an initiative like the Million Acre Challenge? Farmer and program director Amanda Cather, of Plow and Stars Farm, says maintaining the health of soil isn’t enough:

“What we’re really talking about is regenerative farming. So farming that brings things back. Farming that builds soil health instead of just sustaining the health of the soil -- that actually keeps building it as much as we can.”

Porch View Farm at sunset. Credit: Porch View Farm, LLC

Plus Maryland soil steward and farmer Keith Ohlinger, of Porch View Farm, explains why relationship-building is his secret weapon when encouraging peers to consider new techniques and experimentation in agriculture that can deliver improved soil health and bigger profits in the long run.

